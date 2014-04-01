Sony TV Presidents Jamie Erlicht, Zack Van Amburg Re-up

Sony Pictures Television Presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg have inked deal renewals with the studio, SPT confirmed on April 1.

Erlicht and Van Amburg, who have served as SPT’s copresidents of U.S. programming and production since 2005, have helped bolster the studio’s talent, including recently signing Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan to an overall deal.

Gilligan is developing Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul as well as drama Battle Creek with House’s David Shore. Both Saul and Battle Creek were greenlit straight to series.

SPT has also nabbed straight-to-series orders for a second season of Syfy’s Helix and Starz’s Outlander.