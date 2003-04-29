Sony taps Hatamiya
Kim Hatamiya, most recently senior vice president and general manager of
television and film for Mindrocket Media/JP Kids (Disney Channel's The Famous
Jett Jackson), based in Los Angeles, has joined Sony Pictures Television
International in Culver City, Calif., as senior VP, sales and marketing.
Hatamiya's international marketing and management resume already includes Fox
Kids U.K., Fox Kids Latin America, Canal Fox and Home Box Office's international channels.
At SPTI, Hatamiya will oversee all advertising, promotion, publicity,
creative services and research.
SPTI has more than 30 channels and oversees original local production in the United Kingdom,
France, Germany, Brazil, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and Spain.
