Sony taps Hatamiya

Kim Hatamiya, most recently senior vice president and general manager of

television and film for Mindrocket Media/JP Kids (Disney Channel's The Famous

Jett Jackson), based in Los Angeles, has joined Sony Pictures Television

International in Culver City, Calif., as senior VP, sales and marketing.

Hatamiya's international marketing and management resume already includes Fox

Kids U.K., Fox Kids Latin America, Canal Fox and Home Box Office's international channels.

At SPTI, Hatamiya will oversee all advertising, promotion, publicity,

creative services and research.

SPTI has more than 30 channels and oversees original local production in the United Kingdom,

France, Germany, Brazil, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and Spain.