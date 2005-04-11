Sony Streamlines TV Operations
Looking to streamline its TV operations, Sony Pictures Entertainment
added domestic pay television to the watch of Sony Pictures Television (SPT)
President Steve Mosko, who already heads domestic TV production and
distribution for network, cable and syndication.
Previously, pay TV had been tucked into the international unit, which is
headed by Michael Grindon, president of Sony Pictures Television International.
Grindon will continue to oversee all international business.
The new duties for Mosko come as the studio is trying harder than ever
to exploit new platforms, such as video-on-demand, for the delivery of its
content.
Mosko, who signed on for four more years, says the move is an example of
new Sony Chairman and CEO Howard Stringer's call for increased collaboration
between units. “We are going to see more groups working closely together with
electronics and other areas,” Mosko said.
In the television unit, Mosko's experience will help when Sony's
pending acquisition of MGM Studios closes. MGM has more than 7,000 movies in
its library, which will need to be sold into network and pay windows in the
U.S. Also, as part of the MGM deal, Sony struck a new partnership with Comcast
to create premium cable channels, which would also be managed out of SPT.
Sony is getting increasingly aggressive on the cable front. A leading
studio in first-run cable production, it produces cable hits like FX's
The Shield and Lifetime's
Strong Medicine. The company shares a 50%
stake in the Game Show Network (or GSN, as it prefers to be called) with
Liberty Media Corp. and is becoming more active in GSN's programming. GSN is
expected to ramp up its Las Vegas-based production and is pursuing a deal with
a casino to host programs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.