Sony Streamlines TV Operations

Looking to streamline its TV operations, Sony Pictures Entertainment

added domestic pay television to the watch of Sony Pictures Television (SPT)

President Steve Mosko, who already heads domestic TV production and

distribution for network, cable and syndication.

Previously, pay TV had been tucked into the international unit, which is

headed by Michael Grindon, president of Sony Pictures Television International.

Grindon will continue to oversee all international business.

The new duties for Mosko come as the studio is trying harder than ever

to exploit new platforms, such as video-on-demand, for the delivery of its

content.

Mosko, who signed on for four more years, says the move is an example of

new Sony Chairman and CEO Howard Stringer's call for increased collaboration

between units. “We are going to see more groups working closely together with

electronics and other areas,” Mosko said.

In the television unit, Mosko's experience will help when Sony's

pending acquisition of MGM Studios closes. MGM has more than 7,000 movies in

its library, which will need to be sold into network and pay windows in the

U.S. Also, as part of the MGM deal, Sony struck a new partnership with Comcast

to create premium cable channels, which would also be managed out of SPT.

Sony is getting increasingly aggressive on the cable front. A leading

studio in first-run cable production, it produces cable hits like FX's

The Shield and Lifetime's

Strong Medicine. The company shares a 50%

stake in the Game Show Network (or GSN, as it prefers to be called) with

Liberty Media Corp. and is becoming more active in GSN's programming. GSN is

expected to ramp up its Las Vegas-based production and is pursuing a deal with

a casino to host programs.