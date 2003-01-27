Sony sticks with eBayTV
Sony Pictures Television left the National Association of Television
Programming Executives' convention last week without major-market clearances for
eBayTV, the new reality show it's been developing with the online auction
house.
But Sony said not to worry.
"We're in very deep negotiations with major station groups," one executive
said without naming names.
And even without them, "we have critical mass to launch right now," the
executive said, citing agreements with Belo Corp., Gannett Co. Inc., Media General
Inc., Raycom Media, Pegasus Communications Corp., Clear Channel Communications Inc. and
Viacom Inc.
Sony has opened production offices in Los Angeles, and it is looking for an
executive producer and production team.
It already has a host: Molly Pesce, a former Miss Florida, who has hosted
shows on Comedy Central.
"For us, whether we will launch is not even a question," the Sony
executive said. "We are going forward."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.