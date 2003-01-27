Sony sticks with eBayTV

Sony Pictures Television left the National Association of Television

Programming Executives' convention last week without major-market clearances for

eBayTV, the new reality show it's been developing with the online auction

house.

But Sony said not to worry.

"We're in very deep negotiations with major station groups," one executive

said without naming names.

And even without them, "we have critical mass to launch right now," the

executive said, citing agreements with Belo Corp., Gannett Co. Inc., Media General

Inc., Raycom Media, Pegasus Communications Corp., Clear Channel Communications Inc. and

Viacom Inc.

Sony has opened production offices in Los Angeles, and it is looking for an

executive producer and production team.

It already has a host: Molly Pesce, a former Miss Florida, who has hosted

shows on Comedy Central.

"For us, whether we will launch is not even a question," the Sony

executive said. "We are going forward."