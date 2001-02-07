Sony shows off slimmer TV screen

Sony Corp. has developed an organic electroluminescent (OEL) display a bit thicker than a credit card to trump its rivals in creating ultra-thin TV screens.

Sony demonstrated its 13-inch (33-cm) active matrix OEL screen on Wednesday in Tokyo, also revealing plans to mass produce the new screens by 2003. Suehiro Nakamura, a Sony senior executive vice president, said the OEL display was "extremely well-suited for broadband applications."

Sony claims its OEL screens provide a faster response than liquid crystal display screens and are self-illuminating, needing no back-lighting, and offer a wider vieweing angle.