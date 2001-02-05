Sony sets sights on U.S.

Sony has long been a vigorous proponent of HDTV, leading in the developing and marketing of high-def production gear around the world. However, it has been notably absent when it comes to selling HDTV sets in the U.S. Some 30 new sets were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month, none by Sony. That looks like it's about to change. Asked about Sony's absence from that market, Sony President and COO Kunitake Ando told reporters in Tokyo last week that Sony would be "more aggressive." Company sources say that means Sony may soon roll out sets in the U.S. The change of heart may flow from U.S. broadcasters' decision last month to stick with 8-VSB transmission.