Sony Sells Funnybone-Tickler

Distributions Juste Pour Rire, Inc. (DJPR) had struck out over the past five years with U.S. networks and syndicators trying to get U.S. distribution for its hidden-camera comedy series Just for Laughs: Gags, despite having sold it in more than 125 countries and on 70 airlines.

But now Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has acquired domestic distribution rights to 96 half-hour episodes of the series and will begin sales efforts immediately. It will target stations, broadcast and cable networks, a company rep says.

Executive Producer Pierre Girard says SPT Distribution President John Weiser “had an immediate positive reaction to our product and Sony Pictures Television has the credibility and selling power to make this venture a success.”

The Just for Laughs brand of TV shows aired previously on MTV, Showtime, HBO, BBC America and Fox, according to the announcement.

The SPT deal was brokered by attorney Lawrence Kopeikin on behalf of Just for Laughs.