Sony recasting itself to find partners

Las Vegas - Sony is re-inventing its business to support third-party partnerships, electronic moviemaking and digital asset management.

Conceding that HDTV progress is "not what we had anticipated" and that the Internet is "still more promise than reality," Ed Grebow, Deputy President of Sony's Broadcast and Professional Systems Company, delivered this message as part of its "Anycast" theme for this year's NAB show. It incorporates a new strategy for Sony that includes all of the professional technologies that are being exhibited in Las Vegas (either made by Sony or via a joint development agreement), to facilitate centralcasting, interactive television and high-definition production.

Sony has also entered into a multi-year technology agreement with A.H. Belo Broadcasting, to develop a digital asset management system for Belo to take advantage of content from its TV stations and newspapers. This system will use 18 Sony NewsBase servers and a PetaSite library that will link to each stations video archive. Belo's interactive division will also work with Sony to develop new applications. - Mike Grotticelli