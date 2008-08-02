Sony Re-Ups Mosko Through 2012

Sony Pictures Television re-signed company president Steve Mosko to a new deal to head the studio's television division through 2012.

The finalization of Mosko's new deal comes on the heels of a couple of big wins for SPT. The studio racked up 29 Emmy Award nominations, the most it has ever garnered in one year. And SPT surprised the entire industry by winning the rights to partner with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions on the new daytime show featuring well-known heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Mosko is also said to be lining up a gigantic offer for Jay Leno if NBC follows through on its plan to replace him with Conan O'Brien on The Tonight Show next year.

The announcement was made by Michael Lynton, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Amy Pascal, co-chairman of the studio. In addition to the studio, which produces shows ranging from Wheel of Fortune to Damages, Mosko's oversight includes the GSN cable network, FEARnet and Crackle.com.

He became a president at Sony in 2000. Mosko was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2005.