Sony racks up monitor sales

Sony has closed several large deals for its new BVM-L230 professional LCD master monitor, which the company says is equivalent in quality to the traditional cathode-ray-tube (CRT) monitors that post-production professionals have long relied on for high-quality finishing work. The 23-inch monitor (viewable area, measured diagonally), which lists for $25,000 and weighs 52 pounds, combines a new full resolution LCD panel, a newly developed high-precision proprietary backlight system and a display engine that has been in development by Sony over the last five years.

Discovery Communications is buying 24 of the BVW-L230 monitors for its in-house post-production facility, Discovery Production Center, where they will be used for color matching, program and preview monitoring, and a range of other high-end monitoring functions. Discovery says the purchase of the new monitors will help support its increased slate of HD programming, now that it is simulcasting Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet and The Science Channel in HD.