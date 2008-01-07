Sony Pictures Television, Nielsen Team Up to Measure Media Properties

Sony Pictures Television and Nielsen are teaming up to develop metrics that will measure the combined impact of SPT’s media properties, both traditional and online.

The move is meant to help Sony target “technologists,” or consumers who self-identify as early adopters of new technology, regardless of price.

Among the preliminary findings: 64.6% of “technologists” aged 18-34 saw or used a Sony property, from syndicated TV shows and HD channel Mojo to Sony’s MusicBox Web site.

“This vital research underscores Sony Pictures Television’s exceptional ability to reach a critical group of consumers who are leading the adoption of new video and mobile systems,” said Amy Carney, president of advertising sales for Sony Pictures Television, in a statement. “It establishes our leadership across multiple platforms in reaching target audiences in expanding advertising categories like cell-phone services, HD equipment and satellite television. It also allows us to have a deeper dialogue with advertisers, moving away from age and sex to the marketing targets they are trying to reach.”

As content continues to grow online, the networks and distributors are looking for ways to measure where and what people are watching and how they use their content to interact with others. While the SPT/Nielsen data is still fresh, this sort of measurement of likely to take on increased significance as more and more content migrates to the Web, blurring the line between traditional methods of distribution and new-media initiatives.