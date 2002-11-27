Sony Pictures forms digital policy group
Sony Pictures Entertainment has decided that it's time to set up an in-house team
to coordinate its approach to digital copy protection.
Dubbed the Digital Policy Group, it will be sort of the Hollywood version of
the Homeland Security Department, with the homeland being all of that intellectual
property.
Beth Berke, chief administrative officer and executive vice president of Sony
Pictures, will head the group. According to Sony, Berke and her team will
develop digital-protection policies and keep an eye on new copy-protection
technologies.
