Sony Pictures forms digital policy group

Sony Pictures Entertainment has decided that it's time to set up an in-house team

to coordinate its approach to digital copy protection.

Dubbed the Digital Policy Group, it will be sort of the Hollywood version of

the Homeland Security Department, with the homeland being all of that intellectual

property.

Beth Berke, chief administrative officer and executive vice president of Sony

Pictures, will head the group. According to Sony, Berke and her team will

develop digital-protection policies and keep an eye on new copy-protection

technologies.