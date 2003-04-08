Sony, Panasonic battle for camera customers

Both Sony and Panasonic introduced new camera technologies at National

Association of Broadcasters convention and both backed the introductions with

major customer support.

Sony's optical-disk ENG system will be tested and eventually deployed by CNN,

with that testing slated to begin later this year in Atlanta.

NBC will use the new format on athlete profile pieces for the 2004 Summer

Olympics in Athens.

Panasonic's new camera, which uses SD memory solid-state recording

technology, also had some endorsements.

CBS, Fox and Raycom Media have all agreed to help Panasonic finalize product

specifications of the system to insure that it best meets market demands.