Sony, Panasonic battle for camera customers
Both Sony and Panasonic introduced new camera technologies at National
Association of Broadcasters convention and both backed the introductions with
major customer support.
Sony's optical-disk ENG system will be tested and eventually deployed by CNN,
with that testing slated to begin later this year in Atlanta.
NBC will use the new format on athlete profile pieces for the 2004 Summer
Olympics in Athens.
Panasonic's new camera, which uses SD memory solid-state recording
technology, also had some endorsements.
CBS, Fox and Raycom Media have all agreed to help Panasonic finalize product
specifications of the system to insure that it best meets market demands.
