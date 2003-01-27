Sony is NATPE floor fan
Although the days of mansion-like booths are over, Sony Pictures Television
is definitely coming back to the National Association of Television Programming
Executives' show floor next year.
It plans to host a booth at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas.
NBC Enterprises might do the same.
Other syndicators were unsure, but all plan to host suites in the lavish
Venetian.
This year at NATPE, traffic in the suites was steady.
The Warner Bros. suite at the Wyndham Canal was particularly crowded, with
NATPE attendees coming by to meet new talk-show hosts Ellen Degeneres and Sharon
Osbourne.
Still, the show was small, with outgoing president Bruce Johansen estimating
registrations at between 6,000 and 8,000.
Last year it was 10,000, and in its heyday it was closer to 20,000.
