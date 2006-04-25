Sony Names Development VPs

Tal Rabinowitz and Jason Clodfelter have joined Sony Pictures Television as VPs of development, with Rabinowitz overseeing comedy and Clodfelter drama.

From 2001 to 2005, Rabinowitz served as director, comedy development, for The WB, where she created The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, What I Like About You and Twins.

She had earlier stints as a coordinator for Acme Productions and as a manager of business development for Bunim-Murray Productions.

Clodfelter had been VP, and earlier director, of development for Spelling Television, developing four pilots for next season. He also served as the creative executive on the series Wanted (TNT).