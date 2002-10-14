Sony on the fence on SNTA

Sony Pictures Television hasn't decided whether or not to participate in the

conference the Syndicated National Television Association is holding for

advertisers in New York Feb. 25 and 26. Sony Pictures president Steve Mosko

said he may instead host advertisers at Sony's Madison Avenue headquarters.

Sony has already ramped up its syndication pitch to potential buyers, hiring

a full-time marketer about a year ago to increase its face time with

advertisers. As a result, Mosko doesn't feel that he needs to spend more to join the SNTA

or to help fund the show.

Sources said the SNTA is charging $300,000 per membership, then another $150,000

to support the conference.

Syndicators that are participating include Buena Vista Television, Paramount Television, Universal

Domestic Television, Tribune Entertainment, 20th Television and Warner Bros.

Domestic Television.