Sony on the fence on SNTA
Sony Pictures Television hasn't decided whether or not to participate in the
conference the Syndicated National Television Association is holding for
advertisers in New York Feb. 25 and 26. Sony Pictures president Steve Mosko
said he may instead host advertisers at Sony's Madison Avenue headquarters.
Sony has already ramped up its syndication pitch to potential buyers, hiring
a full-time marketer about a year ago to increase its face time with
advertisers. As a result, Mosko doesn't feel that he needs to spend more to join the SNTA
or to help fund the show.
Sources said the SNTA is charging $300,000 per membership, then another $150,000
to support the conference.
Syndicators that are participating include Buena Vista Television, Paramount Television, Universal
Domestic Television, Tribune Entertainment, 20th Television and Warner Bros.
Domestic Television.
