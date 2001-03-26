Sony dishes soap to AOL

Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment struck a deal with America Online, Inc. making SoapCity the leading content provider about soap operas on AOL.

Starting next month, SoapCity will become a source for coverage of all daytime dramas on AOL.com, CompuServe, AOLTV and AOLPlus. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SoapCity content can

be found on AOL and CompuServe service at Keyword: Soaps

and SoapCity. - Richard Tedesco