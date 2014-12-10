‘Sons of Anarchy’ Ends Run With Series-High 6.4M Viewers

FX’s Sons of Anarchy rode off into the sunset on Tuesday night, setting one last record in the process.

The finale of the biker drama averaged 6.4 million viewers and 4.2 million among the adults 18-49 demo, which ranks as Sons of Anarchy’s most-watched episode in both measures. The 3.3 rating also nearly tied CBS’ annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (3.4), which led the broadcasters in the demo Tuesday.

Sons of Anarchy easily topped all of cable in both total viewers and the demo. The live after-show Anarchy Afterward drew 2.9 million viewers.

When FX releases its preferred viewing measure of Live+3, the 90-minute-plus finale should pass this season’s premiere count of 9.25 million viewersto become the most-watched single telecast in network history.