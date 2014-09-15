‘Sons of Anarchy’ Returns Strong for Final Season

Sons of Anarchy returned to record ratings for FX in its final season debut.

The biker drama, after drawing 6.2 million total viewers on Sept. 9 for the 10 p.m. premiere, added some 3 million watchers after three days of delayed viewing to push the total count to 9.25 million. FX said that is most any single telecast has drawn in network history, including Live+7 delivery.

With encore airings added, Sons of Anarchy drew over 10 million total viewers. Anarchy also drew 6.1 million viewers among adults 18-49 (Live+3).

The Season 7 premiere ranks #2 among all scripted series debuts on cable this year in total viewers and adults 18-49 behind The Walking Dead and ahead of Game of Thrones.