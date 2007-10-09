Sonnenfeld Tapped to Host Network Chiefs Summit

Pushing Daisies executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld was tapped to host this year’s Hollywood Radio & Television Society Network Chiefs Summit next Tuesday, October 16.

Of note at this year’s event is the on-stage uniting of NBC Universal’s Ben Silverman with the man he basically replaced, Fox’s Kevin Reilly.

Also on the panel is ABC Entertainment chief Steve McPherson, who ripped Silverman at this past summer’s press tour for how he handled questions about Reilly’s ouster. McPherson at the time said Silverman should “be a man.”

CBS’ Nina Tassler and The CW’s Dawn Ostroff round out the panel, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.