Sonnenberg E!xits

E! Networks entertainment chief Mark Sonnenberg is exiting the cable channel.

His departure comes five months after Ted Harbert, a former ABC exec and ex-head of NBC Studios, took over E! Networks as president and CEO.

The network frames Sonnenberg's departure as leaving “to pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry” and his position will not be filled. Programming executives who previously worked under him will now report to COO Ken Bettsteller.

Harbert, a veteran producer who recently had a production deal with Twentieth Television, will likely play a very active role in E! and co-owned Style network’s programming and development.