SONICblue decision on hold

SONICblue Inc. has been spared from having to turn over customer data until at least June 3, after U.S. District Court Judge Florence-Marie Cooper stayed a

lower court's order.

On April 26, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Eick in Los Angeles ruled that

SONICblue needed to provide entertainment companies with anonymous records that

show how customers of subsidiary ReplayTV used the "ReplayTV 4000" to

record TV shows, delete commercials and electronic-mail copies of programs.

ABC, CBS, NBC, 20th Century Fox, MGM Studios, Vivendi Universal and AOL Time

Warner Inc. sued SONICblue in October, claiming that the ReplayTV 4000 helps customers

to break copyright laws.

Earlier this week, consumer and privacy-rights groups filed

friend-of-the-court briefs in favor of SONICblue, saying that the court decision

violates consumer privacy.

Cooper stayed the order so that the court can hear all involved parties' arguments.