Something for all in Tuesday ratings

That 70s Show and 24 catapulted Fox to No. 1 among adults 18 through 49

and 18 through 34 Tuesday night.

NBC took adults 25 through 54 with its Just Shoot

Me/In-Laws/Frasier/Hidden Hills/Dateline lineup.

CBS won households and total viewers with its lineup of JAG, The

Guardian and Judging Amy.

At 8 p.m. EST, ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter edged 70s for first

among adults 18 through 49, and According to Jim did the same against a

second installment of 70s at 8:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the lead switched to NBC and Frasier, which has received a ratings boost the

past couple of weeks with a story arc about Niles' heart problems.

The show drew 18.2 million viewers Tuesday night and was well ahead of the

pack in the key ratings categories.

At 9:30 p.m., about 7 million viewers bailed from NBC, enabling Fox and

the second half of 24 to capture first among adults 18 through 49 and 18

through 34.

Hidden Hills was able to hang on to first with

adults 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m., Amy drew big household numbers and finished second with

adults 25 through 54, behind ABC's NYPD Blue and tied for second among

adults 18 through 49 with Dateline, also behind Blue.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS

9.9 rating/18 share; NBC and ABC 7.3/11; Fox, 5.7/9.

In the Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network tied Fox in household share and posted

a 6.1 rating/9 share for the night.

Lead-off

Gilmore Girls posted a 5.7/8, and Smallville averaged a 6.5/9.

UPN averaged a 2.9/4 for the night: Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a

3.8/6 and two comedies that replaced Haunted -- Girl Friends and

Half & Half -- averaging a 2.1/3.