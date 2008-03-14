Someone’s in the Kitchen with Bravo’s Top Chef: Chicago

Bravo's fourth helping of Top Chef drew 2.256 million viewers and 1.475 in the 18-49 demo with its debut March 12.

Top Chef: Chicago's viewership was up 11% in total viewers from the premiere of its third season, according to Bravo.

The show is produced by Magical Elves (does that mean the food is baked in magic ovens and there's no factory?). Executive producers are Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz (Project Runway), along with Shauna Minoprio.