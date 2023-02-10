‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Puts a Reality Showrunner on Center Stage

Somebody I Used to Know, a comedy film about a TV producer who heads to her hometown after a setback in the workplace, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 10. Alison Brie plays Ally, who is the showrunner on a reality program. Upon returning home after her show’s cancellation, she meets up with her first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis, and questions the person she has become.

As the film begins, Ally gets an emotional revelation from a subject on her reality show, but feels she has sold her soul to make the program work. Not to worry, the series is soon canceled.

Kiersey Clemons plays Sean’s fiance, a punk singer that Ally finds herself connecting with. Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty and Amy Sedaris are also in the cast.

Brie played Trudy on Mad Men. Her TV credits also include Community, BoJack Horseman and Glow.

Dave Franco directs the film, written by he and Brie. (The two are married.) Those two executive produce with Teddy Schwarzman, Laura Quicksilver and Bart Lipton.

Somebody I Used to Know is rated R.

A review in The New York Times said, “In the catalog of comedies about city strivers who decamp to their suburban hometowns to hassle former lovers, Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know is an upbeat but minor entry, destined to recede behind the worthier stories from which it borrows.”

Another review, in The Guardian, was less kind. The paper called the film “an oddly pitched and overly serious relationship drama.” ■