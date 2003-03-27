Some TV-reg fees to rise nearly 30%

Regulatory fees at some TV stations would rise almost 30 percent during

fiscal-year 2003 under increases proposed by the Federal Communications

Commission Wednesday.

The payments are intended to meet a congressionally ordered 23 percent

increase in fee revenue this year. The target would generate $269 million, up

from $219 million in fiscal-year 2002.

Under the currently proposed fees, VHF stations in markets 1 through 10 would

pay $57,650, an 18.4 percent increase from 2002.

Stations in markets 11 through 25 and 26 through 50 would see increases of 25

percent and 27 percent, respectively, to $43,225 and $30,125.

Stations in markets 51 through 100 would see a hike of 19 percent to

$18,075.

In remaining markets, fees would rise 26 percent to $4,450.

UHF stations in top 10 markets would pay $15,850, 24 percent more.

Among other UHFs: markets 11 through 25 up 20 percent to $12,875; markets 26

through 50 up 22 percent to $8,075; markets 51 through 100 up 28 percent to

$4,975; remaining markets up 33 percent to $1,425.

Fees for individual stations climbed at rates other than the 23 percent

target due to changes in the number of stations within each category.

Rates last year climbed between 4 percent and 5 percent.