Some TV-reg fees to rise nearly 30%
Regulatory fees at some TV stations would rise almost 30 percent during
fiscal-year 2003 under increases proposed by the Federal Communications
Commission Wednesday.
The payments are intended to meet a congressionally ordered 23 percent
increase in fee revenue this year. The target would generate $269 million, up
from $219 million in fiscal-year 2002.
Under the currently proposed fees, VHF stations in markets 1 through 10 would
pay $57,650, an 18.4 percent increase from 2002.
Stations in markets 11 through 25 and 26 through 50 would see increases of 25
percent and 27 percent, respectively, to $43,225 and $30,125.
Stations in markets 51 through 100 would see a hike of 19 percent to
$18,075.
In remaining markets, fees would rise 26 percent to $4,450.
UHF stations in top 10 markets would pay $15,850, 24 percent more.
Among other UHFs: markets 11 through 25 up 20 percent to $12,875; markets 26
through 50 up 22 percent to $8,075; markets 51 through 100 up 28 percent to
$4,975; remaining markets up 33 percent to $1,425.
Fees for individual stations climbed at rates other than the 23 percent
target due to changes in the number of stations within each category.
Rates last year climbed between 4 percent and 5 percent.
