Some like it Hot
ABC is developing a new reality series with Bachelor producers Next
Entertainment/Telepictures called Are You Hot?.
The six-episode series, for 2003, will be a search for the country's sexiest
people, with viewers voting on the hottest man and woman.
Auditions will begin within the month.
