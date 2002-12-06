Some eyes avert Taken

Sci Fi Channel miniseries Taken shed some

viewers in its fourth outing Thursday night.

The miniseries, co-produced with Steven Spielberg, earned a 3.6 rating

Dec. 5, its lowest rating so far.

Taken's Dec. 2 premiere nabbed a stellar 4.9

rating.

Ratings dipped to a 4.1 for episode two Dec. 3, but the third installment

rebounded to a 4.3 Dec. 4, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The 10-part, 20-hour series airs over 10 consecutive

weeknights through Dec. 13.