Some eyes avert Taken
Sci Fi Channel miniseries Taken shed some
viewers in its fourth outing Thursday night.
The miniseries, co-produced with Steven Spielberg, earned a 3.6 rating
Dec. 5, its lowest rating so far.
Taken's Dec. 2 premiere nabbed a stellar 4.9
rating.
Ratings dipped to a 4.1 for episode two Dec. 3, but the third installment
rebounded to a 4.3 Dec. 4, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The 10-part, 20-hour series airs over 10 consecutive
weeknights through Dec. 13.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.