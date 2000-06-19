Some broadcasters like Lazio a lot

Some New York broadcasters, led by Whitney Radio's Bill O'Shaughnessy, are throwing their hats in Rep. Rick Lazio's ring in the all-important Senate race against First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.

O'Shaughnessy, NAB Executive Vice President Jim May, United Stations Network Chairman Nick Verbitsky, former ABC Radio President Ed McLaughlin, former WLIB owner Richard Novik, Omnicom executive Alan Rosenshine, former Variety Publisher Gerry Byrne, radio broadcaster Russ Withers and New York State Broadcasters Association President Joe Reilly are holding a $1,000-per-head fundraiser for Lazio on June 29 at O'Shaughnessy's favorite hangout: Manhattan's LeCirque 2000.