Some b’dcast nets see summer demo downer

Comparing this summer season's Nielsen ratings through Aug. 24 with a year

ago, NBC and Fox are down among adults 18-49, according to Magna Global USA's

latest ratings analysis.

Despite the summertime erosion (since late May), NBC still leads in that key

demo, however, followed by Fox.

Meanwhile, "CBS still has a lock on adults 50-plus but all of the Big 3 have

seen minor year-to-year erosion in that demo," the Interpublic Group of Cos.

media-buying unit added.

Among persons 12-34, Fox and NBC are in a virtual dead heat, although they

and ABC have been slipping; the other three nets are flat summer-to-summer.

Ad-supported network cable is to blame for some of that erosion.

The broadcasters' total share of audience has declined since their official

TV season ended last May, while basic cable's aggregate share has grown, Magna

noted.