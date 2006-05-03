Some Affils Predict Sept. 18 CW Launch
The CW network is still looking at a mid-to-late September launch.
Some affiliates are predicting the date will be Sept. 18. The CW would not confirm or comment on an exact date except to point out that it has been targeting a September launch for some time now.
The new logo and launch date are expected to be revealed at the network's May 18 pitch to advertisers in New York.
