Solomon moves to Fine Living

Veteran TV exec Ken Solomon is leaving iBlast Networks to become president of Fine Living, a planned cable network and Web-based service from Scripps Networks.

Solomon, who had been president of digital content distributor iBlast for the last year, will move into a "consulting role" with iBlast. Scheduled to launch later this year, Fine Living is being hailed by Scripps executives as the companies' fourth major brand-following Home & Garden Television, Food Network and Do It Yourself.

"The entire Scripps Networks team has worked the equivalent of modern programming magic by creating and perfecting the concept of category television," says Solomon, who has also served as president of Universal Television and co-head of DreamWorks Television. "And in the process redefining `lifestyle' content for millions of loyal viewers and Web users. At Fine Living, we will seek to build on the enormous success of other signature Scripps brands."

Solomon would not comment on Scripps plans for Fine Living as either an analog or digital cable channel, but said it will be launched in some fashion by the end of the year. Fine Living will focus on "helping people explore their passions and interests in the finer things in life."

- Joe Schlosser