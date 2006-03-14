Solis Pushes Nondiscriminatory Broadband Access

California Rep. Hilda Solis, a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, has written the chairman and ranking members of the committee urging them to make nondiscriminatory broadband deployment part of any video franchise reform legislation.

Solis said such a provision is the "acid test of meaningful telecom reform in the Latino community."

"[A]ny reform must ensure that Latino communities get access to the latest broadband technologies as quickly as non-Latino communities," she said.