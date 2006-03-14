Solis Pushes Nondiscriminatory Broadband Access
California Rep. Hilda Solis, a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, has written the chairman and ranking members of the committee urging them to make nondiscriminatory broadband deployment part of any video franchise reform legislation.
Solis said such a provision is the "acid test of meaningful telecom reform in the Latino community."
"[A]ny reform must ensure that Latino communities get access to the latest broadband technologies as quickly as non-Latino communities," she said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.