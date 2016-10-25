Soledad O'Brien to Talk Politics at NAB Show New York

The day after Election Day, Soledad O’Brien, host of Hearst Television’s political show Matter of Fact, will lead an open discussion about politics and media at the NAB Show New York.

“Soledad O’Brien has provided in-depth reporting and coverage of critical world events for years, with U.S. presidential elections being no exception,” said NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith. “I am excited to hear her perspectives on the media in such an unprecedented election, especially the day after the final votes are cast.”

Smith will join O’Brien for the keynote Q&A, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, day one of the two-day show. The event, which features educational sessions and exhibits centered around media and technology, will be held at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

NBC Olympics’ Gary Zenkel, Facebook’s Bob Gruters and congressional and FCC staffers are among other featured speakers. They will discuss a range of broadcasting-related topics including live sports, regulatory issues and satellite technology.