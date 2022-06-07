Soledad O’Brien Special ‘Trailblazers, Troublemakers & Dreams’ on Streaming, Stations, Cable

Soledad O’Brien special Trailblazers, Troublemakers & Dreams, part of O’Brien’s “Matter of Fact Listening Tour,” will stream June 8 on MatterofFact.tv, on Hearst Television’s Very Local app, and on Hearst digital platforms such as those representing Elle and Esquire. The special goes for 90 minutes.

Guests appearing on Trailblazers, Troublemakers & Dreams include gymnast Simone Biles, comedian Margaret Cho, Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, actor Daniel Dae Kim and actor Billy Porter.

An edited hour-long version of Trailblazers will air on Hearst TV stations around the country starting June 17, on A&E June 19, and in daytime showings on FYI June 20, 23 and 25.

“Part of the purpose of the tour was to offer new perspectives on very fundamental problems and to challenge how we address those problems,” said Emerson Coleman, Hearst Television senior VP, programming, and executive in charge of production for Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien. “Our goal was to identify and elevate stories that are often overlooked and to introduce exceptional people who have been undaunted in their pursuit of justice and equality.”

Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien has been in syndication for seven seasons. O’Brien’s tour debuted in October 2020 with “The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality.”

“This important initiative was launched as a direct response to the social and racial injustice events of the summer of 2020, as our team, led by Emerson Coleman, sought to highlight the issues surrounding racial injustice and social inequity, their history and, most importantly, their future--and how these can be shaped for the better by amazing individuals who are making a difference,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “I am extremely proud and grateful to our team for their tremendous work on this impactful programming. While the ‘tour’ is concluding, the commitment to highlight America’s issues and influencers will continue across the Hearst Television footprint through the weekly Matter of Fact program and the exceptional reporting and storytelling of our local stations.”

Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien is produced by Hearst Media Production Group.

“I’ve been moved by the personal stories our guests are sharing--and the reflections they have on the people and ideas that formed their activism, the risks they’ve taken to publicly confront injustice, and their hope for continued progress. It’s one of the most inspiring shows we’ve done,” O’Brien said. ■