Soldinger Named WWSB GM

Steve Soldinger has been named vice president and general manager at WWSB Sarasota, an ABC affiliate owned by Calkins Media. Soldinger comes to Tampa-St. Petersburg following a stint at WGNT Norfolk, where he also managed WUPA Atlanta and WTOG Tampa.

"Steven is a talented broadcaster and visionary with an outstanding track record of building strong television stations," said Sandra Hardy, an owner at Calkins. "He has a passion for news and community service, which makes him an ideal fit for our company and ABC 7."

CBS sold WGNT to Local TV in 2010.

"WWSB is a dynamic, progressive television station with an excellent news operation and deep commitment to serving the Suncoast community," said Soldinger. "I look forward to working with the staff and leading the station to exciting new heights."

Prior to his time at CBS, Soldinger was group general manager for Sinclair Television's WBFF and WNUV WB54 in Baltimore, as well as the company's ABC and UPN stations in the Greensboro-Winston-Salem market. He's also served as COO at Equity Broadcasting.