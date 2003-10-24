Solar Storm Due Friday

Scientists are forecasting a different type of storm Friday, as a geo-magnetic storm emitted from the sun is due to reach earth around 3 p.m. EST.

The storm -- which is believed to be the most powerful to reach the earth since 1859 -- could impact satellites, electrical grids, cellular phones and pagers. It was first detected early Wednesday morning.

CNN.com reported that satellites are the most likely to be impacted by the event (www.cnn.com/2003/TECH/space/10/23/solar.forecast/index.html

