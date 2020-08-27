Social App Bingie Lets Friends Share TV Recommendations

Bingie, a new social app designed to let users discover, discuss and share what to watch on TV has been launched at the iOS App store.

It is designed to emphasize word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and family and create a seamless experience pointing to shows from networks and streaming services while reducing the amount of time spent searching.

(Image credit: Bingie)

“We created Bingie to give people the ultimate entertainment recommendation app that is primarily conversation-focused and built for the user,” said Joey Lane, CEO of Bingie. “There are so many services and algorithms throwing recommendations at you, but when it comes down to it, we trust those closest to us to actually give us worthwhile show and movie suggestions. The sharing of shows and movies, the commenting, the debate, the opinions, the back and forth—that’s where the magic of Bingie is.”

Bingie said it conducted a study and found that 64% of people prefer recommendations from friends and family over suggestions made by streaming services, social media or ads.

Co-created by the award-winning creative agency Wonderful. Bingie is designed with functionality and ease of use at the top of mind for its community.

Features of the app include:

Search: Easily find content across virtually all streaming services and networks

Share Recommendations: Through a uniquely streamlined proprietary feature, you can invite friends to join Bingie, share a recommendation, and begin a chat with them all in one Magic Friend link that doesn’t need special access to your phone contacts

Create Conversations: Once you share a recommendation, an internal group chat is automatically created based on the show or movie, and you and your friends can share thoughts and opinions in real-time in the app

Watchlist: Every time a friend recommends shows and movies to you, they appear in your watchlist so you know what to watch next — no more losing that list of shows to watch on your phone

“We have helped other startups design and build apps and products that have received over $150M in funding, and we know what consumers truly want when it comes to app design and purpose,” said Matt Knox, partner at Wonderful and co-founder of Bingie. “We’re excited to showcase our team's expertise in an app of our own imagination and design. We've created Bingie to be as interactive and social as possible and give users the best experience yet.”