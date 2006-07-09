Soccer Fans Boo Apprentice

The Apprentice franchise may or may not have run its course, but spectators at a Major League Soccer match in Los Angeles last month apparently felt that the NBC show had overstayed its welcome.

The reality series commandeered the halftime show while filming an episode for its sixth season. With Trump and season-one winner Bill Rancic looking on from a midfield luxury suite, two teams of contestants took the field, each tasked with running an on-field promotion for a major nutrition retailer.

We won’t reveal what the teams came up with, except to say the crowd enthusiastically booed both productions—particularly the one accompanied by shrill narration from former hockey Olympian and contestant Angela Ruggiero.

And it’s likely the show didn’t recruit many fans seated in the section where a tightly wound production staffer ran around warning anyone with a camera not to photograph the proceedings.

When a B&C staffer approached their staffer to ask if the production was indeed for another season of The Apprentice, she rolled her eyes and responded with an acid-drenched, "Could be." Judging from the reaction of the crowd—which was so put off by the spectacle that many refused to participate by voting for a winner—few in attendance will tune in for Trump’s boardroom antics next season.

But we’ll be looking out for the episode when it airs. We can’t wait to see how the editors interpret "reality."