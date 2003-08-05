Trending

SoapNet to make One Minute Soap

SoapNet is dipping a toe into original scripted programming with a new
"micro" series, One Minute Soap.

The network is producing a series of 12 one-minute episodes that will tell two soap-opera story lines.

The episodes will premiere every Monday in the 8 p.m. EST hour beginning Aug.
25, and they will run six times per day.