SoapNet to make One Minute Soap
SoapNet is dipping a toe into original scripted programming with a new
"micro" series, One Minute Soap.
The network is producing a series of 12 one-minute episodes that will tell two soap-opera story lines.
The episodes will premiere every Monday in the 8 p.m. EST hour beginning Aug.
25, and they will run six times per day.
