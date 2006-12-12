Soapnet Goes to Falcon Beach

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 6, Soapnet will show the first season of ABC Family's FalconBeach. Following an encore at midnight Jan. 7, the series will play on Saturdays at noon and repeat Sundays at midnight ET.

In September, Soapnet had a similar cross-promotional deal with ABC when it ran the first season of What About Brian before its second-season premiere on ABC in October. Soapnet was rewarded with double-digit increases in all female demos during its run of Brian.

FalconBeachfollows the trials and tribulations of a group of young adults in a New England town (although it is filmed in Canada). The show premiered June 5 as part of ABC Family's "Summer Blast"-branded programming. It has been picked up for a second season to begin in 2007.