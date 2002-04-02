Trending

SoapNet adds SoapTalk

By

SoapNet, The Walt Disney Co.'s 24-hour soap-opera network, unveiled its
second original show Tuesday, a one-hour daily series hosted by actresses Lisa
Rinna and Ty Treadway.

SoapTalk, billed as a soap and lifestyles series,
bows June 10.

SoapNet's soap-opera-news show, SoapCenter, launched as a weekly series in January 2000
and will move to a daily schedule in July.