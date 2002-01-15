SoapNet adds feed
Coming on its second anniversary, The Walt Disney Co.'s 24-hour soap-opera
channel, SoapNet, is adding a second feed.
SoapNet -- which replays same-day ABC soaps in prime time and older
dramas like Falcon Crest and Knots Landing during the day -- will add a West
Coast feed Feb. 4.
