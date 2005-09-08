Soap Stars Join Katrina Relief

SoapNet is the latest cable network getting in on offering support to Hurricane Katrina victims by encouraging donations with public service announcements.

The Disney-owned network will run PSAs featuring broadcast network soap stars offering supportive words and encouraging viewers to donate to the American Red Cross. The PSAs, which will run on-air and online, feature soap actors including All My Children’s Cameron Mathison, Deidre Hall from Days of Our Lives and Kelly Monaco from General Hospital in addition to Live with Regis and Kelly’s Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa, The Tony Danza Show’s Tony Danza and others. The network will join 21 other cable networks and the six broadcast networks in running a live one-hour commercial-free special concert Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.. The special's goal is to raise funds for Hurricane Katrina victims. SoapNet, which runs same-day episodes of daytime dramas in addition to some original programs, averaged 258,000 total viewers in prime this summer.