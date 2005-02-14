Soap Operas: Long May They Live

Sometimes, all it takes is a glimpse to get hooked. The subsequent

addiction can last for decades. And even if the daily habit is broken, memories

remain so vivid and impressions so strong that simple passing exposure many

years later can trigger familiar behavior and ignite interest anew.

So it is with daytime drama, an enduring programming genre that has

somehow managed to master the art of long-term survival despite mounting

competition from multiple media and the distractions of modern lifestyles.

Fox's The Simpsons may be marking

its 16th season, but Guiding Light just

began its 53rd year on CBS (after 14 years as a radio serial that debuted in

1937); CBS' As the World Turns will start

its 49th year in April; ABC's General

Hospital will mark its 42nd anniversary that month; and NBC's

Days of Our Lives turns 40 in November.

Literally created to market soap and other consumer products directly to

housewives, daytime television serials came alive and thrived during the

suburban sprawl of the 1950s and '60s, when members of their target

demographic—married women with children—spent most days at home as

full-time wives and mothers. They were enthralled by stories largely centered

on adult women facing seemingly insurmountable challenges in pursuit of romance

and matrimony.

The General Hospital transfusion

Much has changed since the humble beginnings of the genre. In the

'70s, the arrival of ABC's All My

Children and CBS' The Young and the

Restless signaled a shift in the strategy of soap-opera

storytelling. These shows were targeted to both adults and teenagers, with

adolescent characters featured in primary roles. But it was

General Hospital that would forever change

the world of daytime drama in 1977, when it was transformed from a tired

traditional serial into a powerhouse of contemporary storytelling. The love

story of Luke and Laura became a phenomenon, and since that time, virtually

every soap opera has focused much of its creative energy on similarly

conflicted young couples.

Social consciousness...and sexiness

The soaps have gone through disparate creative and cultural phases over

the decades. But daytime dramas have also bravely and realistically addressed

such social issues as abortion, homosexuality, breast cancer and AIDS.

If there is one thing about soap operas that hasn't changed during the

past 50 years, it is their emphasis on romantic relationships and sexual

exploits, two key components of their timeless appeal. These narrative elements

were discreetly conveyed decades ago, but overt sex and skin were in once the

soaps started targeting teens. In recent years, daring soap producers began

filming ever-hotter sex scenes, showing as much flesh and foreplay as standards

and practices would allow. In 2003, Guiding

Light went so far as to reveal the bare backside of one of its young

actors and, in a side view, the nearly nude body of one of its female

players.

And then came Janet Jackson's controversial wardrobe malfunction

during the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show. Before the full impact of that

critical moment was realized, Guiding Light

served up another sexy scene in which a young woman pulled down a young man's

underwear, partly revealing his buttocks. A controversy erupted, and, for the

first time in years, the soaps began toning down their sexcapades.

How long will that last? Maybe not long at all. Recently on

All My Children, a young man and woman

indulged in an erotically charged bath. But carefully placed bubbles kept the

censors at bay.