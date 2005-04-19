SOAP-ing Up for Daytime Emmys

SOAPnet will showcase the bold and the beautiful soap stars at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards with a live two-hour special from the red carpet and an hour-long postshow roundup.

All My Children’s Terri Ivens and Bobbie Eakes and Guiding Light’s Ricky Paull Goldin will host SOAPnet…Live From The Daytime Emmys at 7 p.m., May 20, showcasing the glitz leading up to the CBS’s 9 p.m. broadcast of the awards ceremony.

May 23 at 11 p.m. SOAPnet: Daytime Emmys…Unzipped will offer fashion critiques of the show’s winners and losers from veteran daytime TV actress Linda Dano, All My Children’s Eva LaRue and SOAPnet’s I Wanna Be a Soap Star judge Michael Bruno.

Both shows will be produced by Tupelo-Honey Productions, with Cary Glotzer as executive producer.

Owned by the Disney/ABC Cable Network Groups, SOAPnet launched in January 2000 and reaches about 40 million viewers with nightly rebroadcasts of soaps that aired during the day and other original programs, including talk show Soap Talk and biography series Soapography.

