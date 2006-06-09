So You Think You Can Play Basketball?

So You Thing You Can Play Basketball?

ABC won the night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 3.5 rating/10 share, thanks to the first game of the NBA finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, won by Dallas. But head to head with Fox at 8-10, it was the latter's So You Think You Can Dance? that scored the most viewers 18-49, including for a repeat episode in the first hour.

The caveat is that the overnight numbers are early returns, so the West Coast ratings for the game, which haven't been factored in, could change the picture slightly.

But for the moment, So You Think You Can Dance? danced off with honors at 8-10 with a 3.3 to the NBA's 3 rating. Fox finished the night in ssecond with a 3.3/10.

NBC was third with a 2.8/8 on the night, barely edging out CBS and getting the most attention for the premiere of its soapy, young-targeted drama, Windfall, at 10 p.m., which averaged a 3.3/9 for second place behind the NBA and in front of a repeat of CBS' Without a Trace.



NBC said it was the best 18-49 rating for the summer premiere of a drama series, topping last year's two June premiere's, The Inside on Fox (a 2 rating) and ABC's Empire (a 1.9).

CBS was fourth with a 2.7/8. It's limited-run Gameshow Marathon continued to disappoint, averaging only a 1.9/6 at 8-9 for fourth place in the time period behind repeats on all the other networks.

CBS was obviously hoping to catch some of the Deal or No Deal lightning in its own bottle. That new gamer has consistently performed well for NBC in the 8-9 time period against repeats.

WB and UPN continue to limp toward the finish line at a .8 and .7 rating, respectively.