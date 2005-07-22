So You Think You Can Dance...More?

Fox is kicking up its heels, offering two episodes of So You Think You Can Dance (think American Idol early in the audition process, but with bad dancers) on Wednesday, July 27, from 8-9:30 p.m.

The show is searching for the next dance sensation, while Fox is doing it all it can to make it the next summer sensation, following ABC’s success with the recently renewed Dancing With the Stars.

Fox decided to make it a theme night, digging up a rerun of Malcolm in the Middle with a dance theme to air at 9:30.



More than 21 million people tuned in to all or part of the series premiere of Dance Wednesday, ranking first in its time period in total viewers, adults 18-49, 18-34 and teens. It was the highest-rated night of entertainment programming on any network in the 18-49 demo this summer.