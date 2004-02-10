So Many Billable Hours, Too Few Lawyers

Wednesday is a hectic day for Washington media types and telecommunications lawyers. Both sides of Capitol Hill are holding morning hearings examining broadcast indecency in the wake of Janet Jackson's Super Bowl peep show.

The Senate Commerce Committee grills the five FCC commissioners at 9:30 a.m. The commissioners then trot over to the House Commerce Committee to join a hearing on the same topic that begins at 10:30 and includes Viacom President Mel Karmazin and NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Many D.C. telecom lawyers will have to miss both hearings. They will be in Philadelphia catching oral argument before judges reviewing the FCC’s new broadcast-ownership rules.

Media lawyers might also want to catch the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation of climbing cable rates, also scheduled for 9:30 a.m.