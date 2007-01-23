Snyder Tapped as CBS Interactive COO
By Anne Becker
CBS named Stephen E. Snyder as COO of CBS Interactive. Snyder was last senior VP/general manager of CBS SportsLine.com and will report to Quincy Smith , president of the division.
At SportsLine, CBS' biggest interactive business, Snyder moved up from VP roles in production, strategic product development and marketing to a stint as executive VP of Product Development/Operations, before eventually overseeing the entire site. He joined SportsLine in January 1998 as director of infrastructure engineering when the company acquired GolfWeb, where he previously worked.
Previously, Snyder worked as a launch team mission specialist and a system simulation group leader at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company. Between 1989 and 1994 there, he led a team of engineers who developed simulation war games used by the U.S. Army. He has a degree in engineering from Cal Poly Pomona and an MBA from Stanford.
